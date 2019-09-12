Authorities are investigating a female's death from a stabbing incident in Cameron.
According to Cameron police:
Authorities received a 911 call at 10:48 a.m. Thursday of a subject down in the 800 block of South Limits Avenue in Cameron.
Authorities arrived and found a female deceased in the residence.
The incident is being investigated by Cameron police, Barron County Sheriff's Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Barron County Medical Examiner's Office.
Cameron Police Chief Michael Lynch said the public is not believed to be at any risk concerning this incident.
Additional information will be released pending notification of kin.
On its Facebook page, the Sheriff's Department said the incident is related to a stabbing.