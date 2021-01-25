tNELSON — A woman was shot and killed at her residence Sunday night near Nelson, authorities say.
According to the state Department of Justice:
Dispatchers received a call a 9 p.m. from a man stating that he had shot and killed a woman at a residence near Nelson.
When law enforcement arrived at the residence, they found a deceased adult female and took the caller, an adult male, into custody.
Also in the home was a teenager, who was unharmed.
The shooting was an isolated and contained incident. The public is not at risk.
The shooting is being investigated by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.
No further details are available.