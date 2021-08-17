Williamson_Cornell_081821

Cornell Williamson

MENOMONIE — Authorities on Tuesday located a vulnerable adult who had gone missing Monday after having last been seen at a coffee shop in north Menomonie. 

The man, Cornell Williamson, 44, a resident of Midwest Gratus living facility in Menomonie, was returned safely to the facility, according to the state Department of Justice.

Williamson couldn't be located by staff after being taken to Caribou Coffee at about 8:30 a.m. Monday. It is uncommon for him to not return, the agency said in an alert.