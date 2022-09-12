DURAND — An Arkansaw man was arrested after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit and crashed his truck twice into a squad car, authorities say.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office:
Shawn P. Bauer led authorities on a 5-mile pursuit Saturday in rural Durand and into the city of Durand, where he eventually fled his truck on foot.
During the pursuit, Bauer intentionally struck a Sheriff's Office squad car with his truck on two different occasions, which resulted in significant damage to the squad car.
Bauer was later able to get back into his truck, at which point a Taser was deployed but was ineffective in immobilizing Bauer.
For public safety reasons, a second pursuit was not initiated after Bauer drove away through residential yards.
A short time later, Bauer was found at his home, where he barricaded himself and initially refused to exit. Bauer eventually agreed to exit his residence and was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Bauer was arrested for fleeing an officer, endangering safety by reckless driving, intimidating a victim, resisting or obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.