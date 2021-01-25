BARRON — A Chetek man collided with two law enforcement vehicles following a chase early Sunday morning in Chetek.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The Sheriff's Department received a call at 2:54 a.m. Sunday from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend was stalking her and following her around the city of Chetek.
A Chetek police officer attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. A short chase ensued, which the officer then terminated.
A few minutes later, the suspect's sister called and said the suspect was in front of her house, doing donuts in the roadway.
Another short chase ensued with the suspect striking squad cars from the Chetek Police Department and the Sheriff's Department.
Kiel Gowin, 26, was taken into custody. He is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of fleeing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
No injuries were reported.