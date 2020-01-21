A rural Colfax man used a 2x4 piece of lumber to kill his father while the man slept last week, authorities say.
Gary E. Styer, 51, told investigators he used the board to strike his father, Edward Styer, 78, in the head and torso in the early morning hours of Jan. 15, according to a criminal complaint.
Styer told investigators that he struck his father because of years of emotional and physical abuse he suffered as a child. Styer said his father's comments about Styer's unemployment also played a factor.
Styer went to Eau Claire later in the day on Jan. 15 and told someone his father may or may not be alive, the complaint said, leading to the call for a welfare check.
Dunn County deputies responded and found the elder Styer dead. Deputies initially suspected the death was from a gunshot wound, but found a four-foot long board covered in blood in the room.
The autopsy report states there were deep lacerations to the elder Styer's head and face, and bruising and lacerations to his hands, arms, torso and legs. The autopsy indicated multiple blunt force injuries including contusions, and lacerations to the skin and scalp and multiple facial bone and skull fractures and hemorrhages.
Styer is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide. He made an initial appearance in Dunn County Circuit Court by video conference call Tuesday afternoon.
Attorney Laurie Osberg, who represented Styer through the Wisconsin State Public Defender's Office, said an attorney has not yet been appointed to represent the defendant.
Osberg said the defense needs more time to decide whether a second autopsy is needed and whether a second defense investigator is needed to study the scene.
Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf said the deadline for a second autopsy was Tuesday. The body of the victim should be released to allow the family to hold funeral services, Nodolf said.
Osberg asked Judge James Peterson to not make a decision on the release of the body until a later date. Styer is entitled to due process, and the public defender's office is moving as quickly as it can but a lawyer must be assigned before it can continue with its investigation, Osberg said.
Peterson said the dignity of the family outweighs bureaucratic delays, but there are many issues related to the deceased's body. Peterson said that although he understands the desires to have the body present at a memorial service, he ordered that the body not yet be released to the family.
Continuation of Styer's initial appearance is slated for Friday afternoon.