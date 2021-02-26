EAU CLAIRE — A Mason man is accused of attempting to arrange the kidnapping of a man's 2-year-old child from Fairchild if the Mason man's phone wasn't returned, authorities say.
Austin M.T. Hurst, 26, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of solicitation of kidnapping and bail jumping.
Hurst is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on March 11.
According to the criminal complaint:
Members of the child's family contacted Fairchild police to report the kidnapping threat.
Hurst demanded the man return his phone or Hurst would post nude and sexual pictures online of three people, and arrange to have his uncle kidnap the child.
The man received a message from the uncle who said he wouldn't kidnap the child.
The man told the uncle that he had picked up a rifle and scope. He also bought a handgun from a Chippewa County man.
The man also sent a message to Hurst saying, "You go near my daughters and I'll end you."
Hurst is free on bond from a pending felony case in Chippewa County.
Hurst is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in July 2018 in Eau Claire County.