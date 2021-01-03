Authorities are looking for a missing Stevens Point girl who they say may be headed to the Rice Lake area.
According to a Wisconsin Crime Alert:
Cassandra Ann Kozlowski, age 14, is described as white, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 130 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair with blond highlights. She has a tattoo of a planet on her right thigh and a tattoo of “4-20 421” on her right inner ankle. She may be wearing a black sweatshirt and possibly black leggings. She may have a black backpack with reflective stripes on it.
Cassandra was last seen on a neighbor’s security camera walking through his backyard at 4:47 a.m. Sunday.
The family and law enforcement have concerns for her welfare, the Crime Alert says.
Anyone with information about Cassandra’s whereabouts should contact the Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1501.