BARRON — A passenger was killed after a drunken driver crashed his vehicle while fleeing from a law enforcement officer early Friday morning near Barron, authorities say.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
A deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding at 12:15 a.m. on Highway O, near U.S. 8, just east of Barron.
The deputy approached the vehicle and identified the driver, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
The deputy asked the driver to step out of the car. After they were preparing to conduct field sobriety tests, the driver attempted to return to the car.
The deputy and driver had a short struggle before the driver got back into his car. The deputy drew his weapon, but both the driver and passenger refused to get out of the car.
The driver then left the scene. A short chase ensued southbound on 18th Street for about seven miles. The deputy lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit.
A short time later, deputies found the same vehicle in a driveway after it had struck a tree. The passenger in the car was deceased.
The driver of the car was transported to a Barron County hospital with minor injuries.
The driver was arrested for sixth-offense drunken driving, causing death by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and fleeing an officer.
The suspect is being held in the Barron County Jail.
The names of the involved parties were not released.
The case remains under investigation.
