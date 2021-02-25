DURAND — Two people suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Pepin County, authorities say.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 8 p.m. near the intersection of Highway T and Brantner Road.
A 2008 Chevy Impala was westbound on Highway T when it lost control and struck a tree at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing an occupied house.
The driver of the vehicle, Amanda L. Spindler, 27, of Durand, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken by helicopter to an Eau Claire hospital.
The passenger, Jacob R. Bauer, 29, of Durand, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to an Eau Claire hospital.
Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt and both needed to be extricated from the vehicle.
Impaired driving, speed and no seatbelts appear to be contributing factors to the seriousness of the crash.