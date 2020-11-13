AUGUSTA — Authorities released the identity of a woman who died Thursday morning when her car hit a horse and veered off the road in rural Eau Claire County.
Jill Sabin, 60, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 12, just east of Augusta.
The collision happened at about 5 a.m. when her car struck a horse in the roadway and the vehicle then hit a tree and ended up in the ditch.
Bystanders and emergency workers responding to the scene attempted life saving measures, but Sabin was pronounced dead at the scene.
She was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.