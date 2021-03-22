EAU CLAIRE — Authorities continued their search Monday for an Eau Claire man who was reported missing on Saturday.
According to the Eau Claire Police Department:
Edwin Steinacker, 58, went for a walk around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. He had not returned by that afternoon and was reported missing.
Steinacker was seen on public space cameras at 8:20 a.m. on Saturday in McDonough Park.
On Sunday, the Eau Claire Fire Department began a search at the park, which is located on the shoreline of Dells Pond.
The search resumed Monday by various agencies and organizations, including Bruce's Legacy, a volunteer organization that provides emergency assistance, education, public safety awareness and search and recovery operations for drowned victims to provide resolution for families.
Police said nothing there is nothing suspicious about this case.