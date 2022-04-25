CHIPPEWA FALLS — Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old Chippewa Falls girl who was last seen Sunday night.
The girl is Iliana "Lily" Peters, a fourth grade student at Parkview Elementary School.
According to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm:
Lily's father contacted police at 9 p.m. Sunday to report that Lily had not returned home from a visit to her aunt's house in the 400 block of North Grove Street.
Officers learned that Lily was last seen by family members Sunday evening. She was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of East Birch Street.
Officers and family members checked the area and contacted other family members and friends, but Lily was not located.
After dark Sunday night, officers learned that a bicycle believed to belong to Lily was located in the woods a short distance from her aunt's residence near the walking trail between the end of North Grove Street and the Leinenkugel's brewery parking lot.
K-9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area Sunday night.
The Sheriff's Department's drone was also used to search the wooded area.
Law enforcement and search teams conducted door-to-door canvassing overnight.
Investigators are continuing to follow up with Lily's friends and family members.
The state Justice Department's Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted. At this point, the incident does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.
Lily was last known to be wearing a quarter-zip long sleeve shirt with black stretch pants and gray shoes.
Anyone with information concerning Lily's whereabouts are asked to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701, option 1.