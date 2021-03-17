EAU CLAIRE — Authorities are seeking the public's help concerning a burglary where the suspects encountered a 13-year-old resident.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
At 4 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were sent to a burglary on Lowes Creek Road, south of Cedar Road, in the town of Pleasant Valley.
Two suspects forcefully opened the front door of the home and were going through items in the residence.
They encountered the teen who had recently arrived home from school.
Upon learning that someone was in the house, the suspects fled.
It is believed that this was a random act.
The teen described the suspect vehicle as a black “Cadillac”-type vehicle with dark tinted windows.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who lives or travels through that area for information regarding suspicious vehicles or activity, similar in nature, they may have seen in the area recently.
If you have information, please call detectives at 715-839-5102, or report through Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers at eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.