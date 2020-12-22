NEILLSVILLE -- The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation continue to actively investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of 27-year old Cassandra Ayon of Loyal.
Ayon was last seen leaving the Unity Trailer Court on West Fischer Street on Oct. 3 between 3 and 4:30 a.m. in her Black 2015 Chevy Impala with Wisconsin license plate No. AHZ-2509. She has not been seen nor heard from since.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help for any information on a Red or Maroon SUV that may have been seen driving around or parked on one of the residential side streets near the Unity Trailer Court during the time Ayon went missing.
Anyone with information about this investigation, or about the Red/Maroon SUV, should call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157 or the Sheriff’s Office TIP line at 888-847-2576.