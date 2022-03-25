MENOMONIE — Three cars may have been intentionally set on fire at a commuter parking lot in Dunn County, authorities say.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office:
Dunn County dispatchers received a call at 9:12 a.m. Thursday about multiple vehicles on fire at the Park-and-Ride lot at U.S. 12 and Interstate 94.
Authorities and firefighters arrived to find three vehicles on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires and keep them from spreading to other vehicles.
No injuries were reported.
There was a vehicle seen leaving the Park-and-Ride after the fires started. That vehicle was located and two people were taken into custody on unrelated charges in St. Croix County.
The cause of the fires is suspicious and remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office with assistance from the State Fire Marshall's Office.
