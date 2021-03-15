BLACK RIVER FALLS — A train stopped short of a vehicle that rolled on its side on train tracks in Jackson County, authorities say.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 10:01 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 12/27 in the Jackson County town of Adams.
The southbound vehicle drove off the road and over the train tracks before coming to rest on its side.
The driver, Jessie Hoff, 46, of Alma Center, was trapped inside.
The railroad company was contacted and an incoming train was able to stop within a mile of the crash site.
The Black River Falls Fire Department extricated Hoff from the vehicle.
Hoff was cited for fourth-offense drunken driving, having open intoxicants in the vehicle and failure to keep the vehicle under control.
The crash remains under investigation.