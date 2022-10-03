BARRON — An Exeland man drove his truck into a Barron County lake and drowned after he was unable to make it to shore, authorities say.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
A report of a truck in the water on Red Cedar Lake just off Highway 48 north of Mikana was received at 8:35 p.m. Friday.
The investigation shows that a truck driven by Christopher Kemmits, 30, was traveling east on Highway V, failed to stop for the stop sign at Highways V and 48, and went into the lake.
Kemmits was able to get out of the vehicle but could not make it to shore.
The Chetek Fire Department dive team found Kemmits in the water and brought him to shore where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.