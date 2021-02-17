MENOMONIE — A wrong-way driver caused a three-vehicle crash on Highway 29 in Dunn County, authorities say.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office:
Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatchers received a report of a wrong-way driver traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 29 at mile marker 66 in Chippewa County.
At 8:30 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a head-on crash near mile marker 62 on Highway 29 in the Dunn County town of Elk Mound.
Authorities responded and found three vehicles involved. All the occupants had non-life threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation indicates the wrong-way driver was operating a GMC Sierra west in the eastbound lanes. There were two eastbound vehicles, a BMW and a Chevrolet Silverado, that were struck head-on by the wrong-way driver.
The eastbound lanes on Highway 29 were shut down for about 90 minutes as a result of the crash.
Alcohol and drugs are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.