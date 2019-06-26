The Coon Fork Lake County Park dayside and campground beaches are closed effective immediately after water testing results showed unsafe bacteria levels, the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department announced Wednesday.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department, which regularly tests bacteria levels at area public beaches, has a policy to close beaches whenever water samples indicate levels of bacteria above safe standards. The water at Coon Fork Lake was to be retested Wednesday, and the Parks and Forest Department will inform the public when bacteria levels are back within acceptable standards.
Lake Eau Claire, Big Falls County Park and Lake Altoona Park beaches are currently within acceptable standards for swimming and will remain open.
Questions about the water testing can be directed to the Health Department at 715-839-4718.