U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin visits CVTC (4/12/23)

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, center, tours Chippewa Valley Technical College on Wednesday and discusses a $4.99 million grant to help educate and train health care workers. Baldwin announced her reelection bid Wednesday as well.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — On the same day she announced her candidacy for reelection, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., toured Chippewa Valley Technical College on Wednesday, where she promoted a $4.99 million federal grant aimed to help educate and train health care workers.

“As I travel across Wisconsin, there’s a number of concerns I’m hearing, and high on that list is a workforce shortage, particularly in the health care field,” Baldwin said to a group of leaders from area technical colleges.