EAU CLAIRE — On the same day she announced her candidacy for reelection, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., toured Chippewa Valley Technical College on Wednesday, where she promoted a $4.99 million federal grant aimed to help educate and train health care workers.
“As I travel across Wisconsin, there’s a number of concerns I’m hearing, and high on that list is a workforce shortage, particularly in the health care field,” Baldwin said to a group of leaders from area technical colleges.
The funding is coming from the Department of Labor’s “Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grant.” While the money goes to CVTC, Baldwin noted that other area technical colleges and schools will benefit from it.
The federal investment will support a regional effort designed to recruit, train and prepare critical health care professionals across rural western Wisconsin. CVTC’s partners include Mid-State Technical College, Western Technical College and Northwood Technical College, who will also benefit from the federal funding, a news release from Baldwin’s office states.
“This grant is so timely,” the senator said. “The fact it’s a regional collaboration makes so much sense.”
Casey Drake, Menomonie High School principal, said the funding means health care programming can be offered at his school, rather than have students travel to Eau Claire. Menomonie schools has 25 juniors and seniors signed up for a nursing program next year, he added.
“The grant helps revamp a satellite campus in Menomonie,” Drake said. “That’s a huge win for us.”
Kevin Dean, dean of health and public safety at Western Technical College, told Baldwin about the college’s plans to construct a large mobile clinical lab that can be brought to rural areas.
“The need is great everywhere,” Dean said.
Dean also explained how the college is revamping several credentialed programs to meet what companies need recent graduates to know.
“That way, they can hit the job running,” Dean said.
Baldwin toured the health care programs offered on the CVTC campus, meeting with students and seeing the clinical simulation center, where students treat life-sized mannequins. Baldwin also saw the dental clinic, radiography lab and sonogram labs.
At the conclusion of the tour, Baldwin said the CVTC visit was a good way to kick off her reelection campaign.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate a nearly $5 million grant from the Department of Labor,” she said. “We have a desperate shortage these days. It’s about, ‘how do we get the skills we need and how we pay for that?’ We need to match the open jobs with the eager workers.”
Baldwin was elected to the Senate in 2012 and reelected in 2018. She touted her work on supporting middle-class families and bringing jobs back to the United States, reducing prescription drug prices, and the passage of an infrastructure spending measure.
“Wisconsinites need someone fighting on their side, and not just supporting the powerful corporations who have way too much sway,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin was enthused about the Wisconsin Supreme Court election last week, where liberal-leaning judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated conservative-leaning former Supreme Court justice Dan Kelly. She added abortion was a big factor in that outcome.
“We saw resoundingly that Wisconsinites want their rights and freedoms back,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin also offered her sympathy to the Cameron and Chetek communities in the wake of the fatal shooting of two police officers on Saturday. She said the U.S. Senate is still working on a nationwide assault weapon ban.
“We’ve had one before in the U.S. It is possible,” Baldwin said.
However, Baldwin also called on the Wisconsin Legislature to pass measures that call for gun safety legislation, including “Red Flag” laws.
No Republicans have announced they are running for Baldwin’s seat, which will be critical for Democrats to hold if they want to maintain control of the Senate.
The state’s Democratic Party chair, Ben Wikler, celebrated Baldwin’s announcement, saying, “No one works harder for Wisconsin families than Tammy Baldwin.” He said there was “a reason so many Republican politicians are hiding under a rug instead of running for U.S. Senate: They know that Wisconsinites trust Tammy Baldwin.”
Baldwin, 60, won her first local race at age 24 and in 1998 won a seat in the U.S. House to become the first woman Wisconsin voters sent to Congress. She was elected to the Senate in 2012, handing Republican former Gov. Tommy Thompson his first defeat in a statewide race, in a year when Barack Obama was also on the ballot.
Baldwin will be seeking another term in a presidential election year when turnout on both sides is likely to be high.
Already, the Wisconsin Republican Party was working Wednesday to tie Baldwin’s campaign to President Joe Biden, who’s facing low approval ratings with voters. Baldwin needs to explain her regularly “voting in lockstep with Joe Biden’s unpopular agenda,” said Rachel Reisner, the party’s communications director.
As speculation rises over who the GOP will back to challenge Baldwin, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher has surfaced as a potential candidate. Gallagher, a Marine Corps veteran first elected to represent Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District in 2017, has been an outspoken proponent of more aggressive China-focused policies as head of the House Select Committee on China. But when asked Wednesday whether Gallagher plans to enter the race, his spokesperson referenced Gallagher saying last month he was too busy with committee affairs to think about the 2024 election.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.