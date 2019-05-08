Three bands will perform Friday evening at an Eau Claire park in a benefit concert that will raise money to buy school supplies for students in need.
The Jake Arnold Big Band, Audacious and the UW-Eau Claire Varsity Band will all play at the concert, which will last from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the band shell at Owen Park.
The concert is organized by a trio of student groups — Beta Alpha Psi, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia and the Student Accounting Society — that are affiliated with the university's College of Business.
Students will be grilling hot dogs for attendees to buy. Proceeds from the cookout and donations at the event will go toward buying school and musical instruments for students at Lakeshore Elementary School. Concert organizers chose Lakeshore because it has one of the highest rates of students that economically qualify for free and reduced lunches.
In case of bad weather, the concert will be held in Gantner Concert Hall in the Haas Center, 121 Water St.
For more information on the event or to submit donations via mail or the concert's GoFundMe website, go online to uwecbap.wixsite.com/uwecbap.