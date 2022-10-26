EAU CLAIRE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes looked out at a crowd of 80 people, mostly college students, on Wednesday at UW-Eau Claire, and asked for a show of hands from those who are voting for their first time. Most hands shot up.
"I need you to show up the next 13 days," Barnes told the crowd, adding that each person needs to find a new voter and get them to the polls. "I am encouraging you and your friends to come out."
Barnes, a Democrat, is challenging Republican incumbent U.S. Senator Ron Johnson for his seat. Recent polls show Johnson has a narrow lead, but most polls are within the margin of error. During his speech, Barnes said that a win will depend on just an additional three or four votes in each ward., so it is important to get out first-time voters as well as those who traditionally only vote in presidential elections. He voted on Tuesday.
Sarah Godlewski, who lost the Democratic nomination for Senate to Barnes, attended the rally and encouraged turnout.
"Early voting started (Tuesday), so you can cast your vote for Mandela now," Godlewski told the crowd. "The reality is this is the most consequential election."
Barnes was critical of his opponent, saying that Johnson is on record as doubting the existence of global warming, and he has supported eight separate measures that would limit abortion access in his two terms as senator.
"There is so much on the line, our rights, our freedoms," Barnes said. "I want to make sure the next generation has more rights."
While Johnson did vote to certify the election on Jan. 6, 2021, he reportedly was given an envelope with names of fake electors, and was asked to give it to Vice President Mike Pence.
"He tried to overturn a fair and free election because he didn't like the result," Barnes said.
Johnson has not had a public event with media availability in the Chippewa Valley recently; he did appear at the Liberty Fest with the Eau Claire County Republican Party earlier this month, and he attended a private fundraiser event near Menomonie on Saturday, where media were not invited to attend. He did attend a public rally in Superior this week.
Rachel Reisner, Republican National Committee spokesperson, contends Barnes is the wrong choice for Wisconsin voters.
“From his support for defunding the police and abolishing ICE to his alignment with tax-and-spend liberals like Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden, Mandela Barnes has made it clear to Wisconsinites that he has no business representing them in Washington," Reisner said.
Barnes contends that Johnson wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which many of the students rely on.
"I want to make sure we have universal health care in this country," Barnes said.
If elected, Barnes vowed to continue working on making higher education more affordable.
"We've got to lower costs," Barnes said, adding that high tuition fees "makes it hard to reach the middle class."
Barnes also said he would work on legislation to make the child tax credit become permanent, and he would push for raising the minimum wage.