102722_dr_Barnes_5a

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, spoke to students at UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes looked out at a crowd of 80 people, mostly college students, on Wednesday at  UW-Eau Claire, and asked for a show of hands from those who are voting for their first time. Most hands shot up.

"I need you to show up the next 13 days," Barnes told the crowd, adding that each person needs to find a new voter and get them to the polls. "I am encouraging you and your friends to come out."

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com