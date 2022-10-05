EAU CLAIRE — In 2014, Allison Schugg learned she was pregnant. Her excitement turned to deep sadness at her 10-week checkup.
“I feel like I had an intuition,” said Schugg, 37, of New Richmond. “The doctor said, ‘the baby isn’t viable. It doesn’t have a heartbeat.’”
Days later, Schugg had a procedure to remove the fetus.
“It was traumatic, the whole experience,” she said.
Schugg says she is concerned about the growing efforts to restrict abortions in cases like hers, where there is simply no hope of a healthy birth.
“To have any barriers to this (procedure), for them to say, ‘you can’t do this,’ is scary to me,” Schugg said. “To have to go through additional barriers would have made it so much harder for me.”
She has given birth to two healthy children since that loss.
Schugg was among 11 women who joined Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for a roundtable discussion Wednesday at the Coffee Grounds in Eau Claire. Barnes, a Democrat, is running for U.S. Senate against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson.
Barnes thanked the women for sharing their stories.
“The contrast couldn’t be more clear,” Barnes said, adding that Johnson is “adamantly against our rights.”
Barnes stressed the word “our,” saying this isn’t just a women’s issue. He was critical of Republicans who have taken a stance against abortion access.
“They want birth to happen, but they don’t want to be bothered with what happens after that child is born,” Barnes said.
Barnes added: “I do take rights and freedoms very seriously, and I will fight to protect them.”
Juliana Schaefer told Barnes about needing medical care during her pregnancy.
“We don’t need to be losing lives for not being able to receive medical care,” Schaefer said. “It’s unacceptable.”
Shana Schmidt said she has four young daughters.
“What’s hard for me is thinking they will have fewer rights than I did,” Schmidt said.
Kristen Doprey said she fears the steps to limit abortion access is the first of many legislative actions.
“My mind went to the slippery slope of what other rights can be taken away?” Doprey said.
Victoria Follett said she’s had two high-risk pregnancies, leaving her with significant medical bills. She noted she now pays more than $1,000 a month in daycare costs.
“Our society is not set up to force people to have children,” Follett said.
Barnes offered advice to the group about how to talk about the abortion rights issue with others who may not see it as an important topic this election cycle.
“Level with people, talk about personal experiences in very plain terms,” Barnes said. “It’s your decision to make.”
In questions with the media after the session, Barnes rejected the idea of a timeframe cap where abortion would be banned, whether it is 16 weeks, 20 weeks, or later into a pregnancy.
“This is about treating each situation uniquely,” Barnes said. “If a person is to arbitrarily set a date, that creates more opportunities for devastating situations.”
Rachel Reisner, Republican National Committee spokesperson, questioned why Barnes isn’t discussing other topics.
“Mandela Barnes is willfully ignoring the everyday issues Wisconsinites care about to hide his dangerous record from voters. In nearly 30 days, Barnes will learn for himself just how unpopular his radical agenda of unlimited, taxpayer-funded, on-demand abortions really are,” Reisner said.
In recent weeks, Johnson has pulled ahead of Barnes, according to polling. A Marquette University Law School poll that showed Barnes up by seven points in early August now indicates Johnson has moved ahead by one point. In eight of the past 10 polls tracked by political website fivethirtyeight.com, Johnson is leading Barnes.