Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, hosted a roundtable discussion Wednesday as part of his Ron Against Roe tour with 11 area women at the Coffee Grounds in Eau Claire.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — In 2014, Allison Schugg learned she was pregnant. Her excitement turned to deep sadness at her 10-week checkup.

“I feel like I had an intuition,” said Schugg, 37, of New Richmond. “The doctor said, ‘the baby isn’t viable. It doesn’t have a heartbeat.’”

