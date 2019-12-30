A 38-year-old man accused of shooting a gun in the air while drunk and threatening his girlfriend has been arrested in Barron County.
A woman who had locked herself in a room at a residence outside of Poskin called 911 at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday. The woman said her boyfriend was upset, took a gun outside and was shooting in the air. She also said he made threats to dissuade her from calling law enforcement.
A joint emergency response team of Barron and Rusk county law enforcement officers responded to the house, making contact with the boyfriend, Casey Murray of Almena, in the driveway. A handgun was later found in the vehicle that Murray stepped out of when the team arrived.
Standing in the driveway, Murray would not comply with officers' commands and made threats toward them, according to a Barron County Sheriff's Office news release.
Officers used a nonlethal bean bag gun on Murray, with two rounds striking his legs and stopping him so he could be taken into custody.
After he was treated at a local hospital, Murray was taken to the county jail, accused of using a handgun while intoxicated, domestic abuse and disorderly conduct. He is expected to be formally charged later this week.