Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Rheingans
Turgeson
Garcia
BARRON — A string of recent arrests led to the seizure of methamphetamine valued at $7,000 in Barron County.
The Barron County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that 10 grams of the drug were found on Jacob Rheingans, 43, of Barron during a traffic stop early this month.
That led deputies to search a house in Chetek, where Brittany Turgeson, 37, was found with 22 grams of meth and arrested.
That arrest led deputies to search a rural Barron home where Bernardo Garcia, 38, of Rice Lake was arrested after being found in possession of 37 grams of meth.
Rheingans is in jail on a probation hold, and prosecutors have charged Turgeson and Garcia for possession with intent to deliver as well as other charges.
The sheriff's office reported that the 69 grams of meth seized in the arrests is worth $7,000 on the street.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.