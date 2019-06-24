More than $100,000 has been taken from Barron County residents through several scams currently circulating in the area, according to the sheriff's office.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald released the statistic Monday afternoon in an effort to make area residents aware of scams that use websites, phone calls and email to target people.
"These scams range from the grandparents scam where your grandchild needs money for jail or a tow bill to 'you have won and send us iTunes gift cards as payment before we can send you your payment,'" Fitzgerald wrote in a news release.
Other popular scams include people impersonating the Internal Revenue Service, technical support companies, charities, the lottery, financial institutions, debt consolidators, auto warranty providers or even loved ones.
Don't send cash, other forms of payment or personal information over the phone or email without confirming the identity of the person or company contacting you, according to advice offered by Fitzgerald and fraud prevention experts.
For example, when receiving an unsolicited phone call seeking information involving your finances, it's best to hang up and call your bank or credit card company yourself about the matter.