CAMERON — A two-vehicle crash in Barron County Saturday afternoon killed a Rice Lake man, authorities say.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The crash occurred at 12:34 p.m. on Highway SS between Cameron and Chetek.
A vehicle driven by Nathaniel Bull, 24, of Rice Lake, crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Kenneth Smith, 45, of Spooner.
Smith's wife and 10-year-old daughter were also in the car.
Smith was extricated from his vehicle and flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His wife and daughter were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Bull was pronounced dead at the scene.
The State Patrol is reconstructing the accident scene to determine the cause of the crash.