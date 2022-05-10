EAU CLAIRE — New apartments planned for low-income people in Menomonie and Barron are among housing developments selected this year to get tax credits in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced Tuesday that $23.3 million in tax credits were awarded to 23 projects in 20 communities.
Among those is Maplewood Eco-Cottages, a 55-unit apartment complex planned in Menomonie. The units are intended for a mix of senior citizens and families. Gerrard Development is creating that project for the West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency.
Maplewood Eco-Cottages has been awarded $598,260 in federal tax credits and $312,535 in state tax credits.
Aspen Grove Apartments, a 40-unit complex planned in Barron by Commonwealth Development, is getting $800,000 in federal tax credits. That project is intended to provide apartments for low-income families.
The tax credits do not subsidize rent, but instead are tax breaks used to encourage developers to invest in affordable housing.
“WHEDA’s housing tax credit program continues to be one of the most successful financing resources to attract private equity capital to build high quality, affordable housing options all across our state,” WHEDA CEO Elmer Moore, Jr., said in a news release.
Getting the tax credits is a competitive process and this year, projects seeking a total of $49 million — more than double what was available — vied for the coveted incentives.
Among those that missed out this year were a project to turn an old Ladysmith school into 40 apartments, a 50-unit apartment building planned in Ellsworth and a Rice Lake project that would create a 47-unit apartment building.