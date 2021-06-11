BARRON — Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald was injured Thursday night while pursuing a suspect who led authorities on a high-speed pursuit.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
Fitzgerald was treated at Marshfield Medical Center for an injured hamstring and fractured elbow.
Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake, was arrested for fleeing causing injury and second-offense drunken driving.
The incident began at 8:28 p.m. Thursday, when authorities received a call concerning a black sedan swerving and traveling at a high rate of speed on 19th Street near 16½ Avenue.
A chase with deputies began on Highway O, near U.S. 53.
Strand hit a curb on a roundabout and then went north on Pioneer Avenue, reaching speeds of 75 mph.
Strand's vehicle lost a tire during the pursuit as a result of hitting the curb.
Strand then went east on Bracklin Street and turned into an alley.
Strand fled on foot. Fitzgerald was injured as he and deputies pursued Strand on foot.
Two Rice Lake police officers took Strand into custody without incident.