BARRON — Barron County law enforcement and health officials will host a town hall meeting next month to update residents about methamphetamine and other drug use in the community.

The open meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is scheduled to attend as a special guest speaker, according to a flyer for the event.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Stacey Frolik, director of the county's Health and Human Services Department, will also speak at the meeting.