Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
BARRON — Barron County law enforcement and health officials will host a town hall meeting next month to update residents about methamphetamine and other drug use in the community.
The open meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is scheduled to attend as a special guest speaker, according to a flyer for the event.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald and Stacey Frolik, director of the county's Health and Human Services Department, will also speak at the meeting.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.