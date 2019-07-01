A 20-year-old Bay City man was flown to a Minnesota hospital after a severe Sunday morning car crash.
Hunter Kern suffered undetermined injuries in the crash and was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
According to the Pierce County sheriff's office, the crash happened at about 6:13 a.m. on Highway V near 590th Street in the town of Hartland.
Kern drove a 2014 Ford Fusion eastbound on Highway V and lost control of the vehicle. The car entered the south ditch, hit a driveway embankment and rolled several times. During the crash, Kern was ejected from the vehicle.