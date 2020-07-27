BAY CITY -- A Bay City motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon in the village.
According to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office:
The incident occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Fourth Street.
Investigation of the scene showed that Alana Rombalski, 51, was attempting a parking maneuver with her 2007 Harley Davidson motor trike in her yard. Rombalski over-accelerated, rolled the motorcycle and was ejected.
Rombalski was transported by Red Wing (Minn.) Ambulance to Red Wing Regional Airport and then was airlifted by Life Link III Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Red Wing and Ellsworth fire departments and the Wisconsin State Patrol.