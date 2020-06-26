Two popular Eau Claire County swimming spots will be closed this weekend due to water sample tests showing high levels of bacteria.
Lake Altoona Beach and the wading area at Big Falls closed this week and the earliest they may reopen is Tuesday, according to a post on the Eau Claire City-County Health Department's Facebook page.
Beaches at Coon Fork Lake and Lake Eau Claire were open for swimming as of Friday because bacteria levels there were within acceptable health standards. In the city of Eau Claire, beaches at Half Moon Lake and Riverview Park were also open as of Friday.
This weekend's weather forecast includes high temperatures of 87 degrees in the Eau Claire area, according to the National Weather Service.