FALL CREEK — An annual French toast breakfast scheduled for Saturday at Beaver Creek Reserve has been canceled as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.
State health officials advised Thursday against hosting gatherings of more than 250 people, which led the reserve to cancel the breakfast, which has attracted more than 700 attendees in recent years.
"We know that our volunteers and a majority of our attendees are likely in the age group that seems most susceptible to the virus," Erik Keisler, the reserve's executive director, said in an email. "We want to be pragmatic and protect our volunteers, attendees, staff and the larger community."
Those who bought advance tickets will be offered a full refund or the option to contribute their purchase as a donation to the reserve.
The nonprofit nature reserve is remaining open and plans to waive admission fees on Saturday to its trails and nature center, the email stated.