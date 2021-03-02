EAU CLAIRE — Before opening its temporary location, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire is moving to a different downtown spot before its new home is built.
Play Space — a selection of the museum's more popular exhibit pieces — had planned to open in mid-March at space in the Pablo Center at the Confluence that was previously the Visit Eau Claire Experience Center.
But on Tuesday the museum announced it would instead reside in a nearby storefront previously used by fitness studio The Well on the ground floor of the Haymarket Landing building at 40 S. Barstow St.
"This location provides more flexibility with hours of operation enabling us to impact more families through play during the pandemic and prior to opening a new Children’s Museum in 2022,” Michael McHorney, executive director, said in a news release.
The move pushes back the original plan to open Play Space back to March 30 during spring break for local schools.
The popup museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Families will be required to reserve two-hour slots for their visits. The museum will be open during the same hours Saturdays for private rentals such as birthday parties.
The temporary location is across the Eau Claire River from land where the museum will break ground on its new building this year for an expected opening in 2022.