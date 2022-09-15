091522_dr_Bench_1a

Mary and Jim Jarussi entered Olson’s Ice Cream in Chippewa Falls in front of one of five purple benches donated in the area to the memory of Lily Peters, who was killed in April.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Erica Bertrand was thrilled when she saw the five completed purple benches, built to honor the memory of 10-year-old Lily Peters.

“My heart was just swelling with happiness,” Bertrand said Thursday. “They just blew me away. I felt a very peaceful happiness that we were going to give the community something so nice.”

