CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man who was arrested after a standoff with police at his home on Sunday will remain in the Chippewa County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
Kane R. Berg, 35, 920 Water St., was charged with possession of meth and bail jumping in Chippewa County Court.
Judge Ben Lane set the bond, with a requirement that if Berg were to be released, he cannot possess firearms, drugs or alcohol, have no contact with victims, and he must take daily preliminary breath tests.
Assistant District Attorney Scott Zehr requested a $200,000 cash bond, citing the likelihood of Berg fleeing again. A warrant for Berg's arrest was issued July 6 after he missed court dates.
According to the police report, Chippewa Falls police officers and the Eau Claire County Regional SWAT team performed a search warrant of Berg's home Sunday after he reportedly pointed a gun at a woman in the house. During the execution of the search warrant, Berg reportedly threw fireworks at the officers, and he set the house on fire. Berg tried to escape in nearby woods, but he was apprehended by a K-9 dog. He was initially hospitalized from smoke inhalation before being moved to the Chippewa County Jail.
Berg is facing possible new charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, pointing a firearm at another person, resisting an officer, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting officers, possession of meth, arson and bail jumping. He returns to court Tuesday.