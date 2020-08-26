A 10-year-old boy was injured after his bicycle collided with a vehicle Tuesday night in Spring Valley.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 8:16 p.m. on Newman Avenue, near Second Street.
Joel Debrozzo, 47, of Spring Valley, was driving north on Newman Avenue when his vehicle was struck by the boy's bicycle, which suddenly entered the intersection.
The boy was transported by ambulance to a Menomonie hospital with undetermined injuries.
The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Spring Valley Area Ambulance and the Spring Valley Fire Department.