Vicki Krauss of Chippewa Falls photographed her grandkids in front of a Green Bay Packer truck at the Big Rig Truck Show in Chippewa Falls in 2019. The event returns this weekend with more than 100 trucks expected on the grounds.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Big Rig Truck Show is back at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend, with more than 100 vehicles expected to be on display.
The event also has a new owner. Brian Sandy of Performance Promotions Group in Eau Claire purchased the event at the end of 2019. Sandy is a former Leader-Telegram employee.
“There are around 100 trucks here, including dump trucks and wreckers,” Sandy said. “There are some unique trucks. We have the Green Bay Packers truck back. The Menards race cars are coming.”
One of the highlights of the event is all the semis do a “light parade” that will go through downtown Chippewa Falls, beginning at 9 p.m. tonight.
Sandy said many of the trucking firms will have information on available jobs.
“There are a number of companies on site, recruiting,” Sandy said.
This is the fourth year the Big Rig Truck Show has been held at the fairgrounds, starting in 2017, said Northern Wisconsin State Fair general manager Rusty Volk.
“It’s great to have the Big Rig Truck Show back at the fair, after taking a year off,” Volk said. “There will be a number of beautiful trucks at the fairgrounds. In past years, this event has drawn 9,000 to 10,000 people. We’re expecting a wonderful crowd.”
Volk said the large stage won’t be used this year, but Big Deeks will headline the Leinenkugel Pavilion Stage tonight, with area rockers Contradiction playing there on Saturday.
Sandy stressed that this is a family-friendly event, noting they have jugglers and chainsaw carvers, and the Steel Hockey Kids Zone with other youth activities. He also has food vendors lined up.
The original owner of the event, Terry Biddle, held the show in the Chippewa Valley Technical College parking lot in Eau Claire for their first seven years, where they would draw 12,000 to 15,000 annually. However, for the show to grow and to add more events, they needed the additional space the fairgrounds can provide.