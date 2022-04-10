MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified bird flu in a commercial poultry flock in Barron County.
DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are working with animal health officials on a response.
Birds on the property will be killed to prevent spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, DATCP said Saturday in a news release.
As of Friday, Hormel Foods Corp., which operates major turkey production facilities in Barron County, reported the disease had had no impact on its Jennie-O Turkey Store suppliers or operations in Wisconsin.
The number of poultry killed in the past two months nationwide exceeds 23 million, with outbreaks reported nearly every day, according to The Associated Press.
The Barron County case is Wisconsin’s fourth detection of avian influenza among domestic flocks this year but the first in west-central Wisconsin.
To prevent spread of the disease, DATCP issued an order last week immediately suspending poultry shows and exhibits through May 31. Poultry owners are asked to continue using strong biosecurity practices and, when possible, to move their birds indoors.
People should report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds to DATCP by calling 608-224-4872 during business hours or 800-943-0003 after hours or on weekends.
Signs of bird flu in infected birds include sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs; purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs; difficulty breathing; runny nose, coughing and sneezing; stumbling or falling down; and diarrhea.