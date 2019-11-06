A self-serve machine that allows people to insert dollars to buy the digital currency bitcoin began operating last week at a London Road vape shop — the first ATM of its kind to appear in the Eau Claire area.
Coulee Region Bitcoin Enterprises installed the bitcoin ATM at Azara Vape, 2510 London Road, as part of the La Crosse-based company’s goal of making the cryptocurrency easily available to people in mid-sized Wisconsin cities.
“We wanted a way to give people access to bitcoin immediately,” said Zachary Daniel of the company that installs the machines and consults with businesses about bitcoin technology.
Before using the ATM, people must first download a bitcoin wallet app to their smartphones. Then they can insert U.S. dollars into the ATM to buy and transfer bitcoins into their digital wallets.
A whole bitcoin was worth about $9,300 on Wednesday, according to multiple online sources that track their value. However, people can buy fractions of them as small as 1/100 million.
This is the second bitcoin ATM the company has installed with the first being in an Azara shop in La Crosse.
Daniel said he’s chosen the vape shops as the ATMs first locations because their business hours and clientele overlap somewhat with what he sees in people interested in bitcoin.
“Bitcoin generally draws that kind of libertarian, free-thinking kind of crowd,” he said.
As the currency exists as highly complex computer code on the Internet, it can be accessed internationally by its owner, who can also transfer its value to another person.
The website coinatmradar.com showed a map with 33 bitcoin ATM and teller locations in Wisconsin, but Eau Claire did not yet appear on the map on Wednesday. Other locations for those machines included gas stations, grocery stores, currency exchange businesses and a couple shopping malls.
The anonymous creators of the digital currency have intended that only 21 million bitcoins ever be created, making the supply finite. As of this week, there were over 18 million bitcoins that had been created — “mined” in the currency’s lingo — and in circulation, according to blockchain.com.
The highest value of a bitcoin was about $20,000 in December 2017, based on data from financial services company Morningstar.