AUGUSTA — A popular supper club near Augusta was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night.
The Black Bear Bar and Grill, the site of many fish fries, steak dinners and family gatherings over several decades, likely will be a total loss, said Chief Jamie Kaeding of the Fall Creek Area Fire District.
"It's an iconic place, and that's what really hurts," Kaeding said.
Flames had already burned through the roof and were coming out of all sides of the building when Fall Creek and Augusta firefighters arrived at the supper club north of Augusta on Highway 27 shortly before 11 p.m.
"We did all we could do," Kaeding said, noting that the building was too far gone for firefighters to save it.
Nobody was injured in the blaze, which apparently occurred after the business was closed for the day, Kaeding said.
A return trip to the site on Thursday revealed just one wall still standing and most of the contents of the building destroyed, including its signature log interior, he said.
"Most people around here have a story about the Black Bear," Kaeding said. "This is a big blow to the area."
Despite concern about high wildfire danger because of recent dry conditions, firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to a home located directly behind the Black Bear and the surrounding woods near Lake Eau Claire.
"We were lucky in a way that it didn't start the woods behind the restaurant on fire. There are miles and miles of county forest behind that area," Kaeding said.
Kaeding said he spoke to the owner, Paula Mullins, but the cause of the fire is still unknown, although he suspects it started at the south end of the bar area.
The Leader-Telegram could not reach Mullins for comment on Thursday.
The Travel Wisconsin website indicates Black Bear was established in 1946.