AUGUSTA — The Black Bear Supper Club near Augusta was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night.
Flames had already burned through the roof when Fall Creek and Augusta firefighters arrived at the supper club north of Augusta on Highway 27 shortly before 11 p.m.
Though nobody was injured in the blaze, the building likely will be a total loss, according to a Facebook post by Chief Jamie Kaeding of the Fall Creek Area Fire District.
Firefighters were able to protect a home located directly behind the Black Bear.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.