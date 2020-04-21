BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Black River Falls Fire Chief Steve Schreiber will retire from the position May 15, he has announced.
According to a news release from the Fire Department:
Schreiber has served 33 years and seven months as a full-time public employee, and has worked in emergency services in some form for 40 years. His career started in spring 1980, when he joined the Alma Center Volunteer Fire Department.
In fall 1982 he became a medical first responder, and for a few years he was the only one with first responder training in the Alma Center area. In October 1986, he became a certified law enforcement officer and started full time in 1987 as a police officer for the city of Black River Falls. In 1991 he became the Black River Falls Fire Department's emergency medical services director. He held that position for 14 years, also serving during that time as firefighter, captain and assistant chief. He was hired as fire chief in 2003.
"I must to express my thanks to the Black River Falls area community for their outstanding support over the years of both myself and the department," Schreiber says in the release. "Without the community support shown over the years the department would not have the trained department members or equipment needed to respond in a time of need."