LADYSMITH — Fire destroyed a tavern Thursday night in the Rusk County village of Bruce.

The Pour House Bar, 626 Main St., was declared a total loss following the fire, according to a news release from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.

A 911 call reported the fire at 11:09 p.m. At that time patrons were safely out of the building.

Six fire departments, two power companies, sheriff's deputies and public works employees responded to the fire, according to the news release.