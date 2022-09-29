EAU CLAIRE — The city has accelerated plans to buy a second set of bleachers for Carson Park, ending its longstanding practice of moving metal bleachers between two different sports fields.
Previously the city had planned to buy a new set of portable bleachers for $400,000 in 2027, but a revised version of the Eau Claire's five-year projects plan approved Tuesday by the City Council shows that purchase happening next year.
Lane Berg, the city's community services director, explained that an engineer who inspected the bleachers currently at Carson Park told the city they should no longer be moved. Previously the city had used the same bleachers in the park's baseball stadium and football field by moving them twice a year to accommodate the sport currently in season.
While the bleachers remain safe to use, Berg said, the engineer told the city they should no longer be moved repeatedly.
After this year's baseball season ended, the bleachers stayed put at that stadium and the city opted to rent bleachers for the football field. But Berg noted the rental price is about $30,000, which led the city to decide to more quickly invest in buying its own new set.
To make room for the earlier bleacher purchase in the projects plan, the city will defer some projects that had been scheduled for next year at Hobbs Ice Center until 2024, according to city Finance Director Kitzie Winters.