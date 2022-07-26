EAU CLAIRE — A block close to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire campus will be closed until the weekend due to utility work.
Bellinger Street, between West Madison Street and Randall Street, is scheduled to be closed today(Wednesday) through Friday, according to a notice from the city's Engineering Department.
That block is just east of the hospital campus, but construction won't hinder access to Mayo Clinic's building complex there as there are multiple driveways into its parking lot.
A detour will direct traffic east two blocks to use Oxford Avenue to get around the construction area.
