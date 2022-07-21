Peil_Leonard_042321

Leonard Peil

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man who is a convicted felon has been ordered to serve a four-year prison sentence after authorities discovered 49 guns at his residence in April 2021.

Leonard D. Peil, 48, 1112 16th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to five counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Peil had been incarcerated since his arrest and held on a $25,000 cash bond.

